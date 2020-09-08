Dillon du Preez ’relishing opportunity’ to help coach the Proteas Women’s team

CAPE TOWN - Former Free State and VKB Knights all-rounder Dillon du Preez has been appointed as an assistant coach with the Proteas Women’s Team. Du Preez, who retired from the game in 2017, has signed a three-year contract and will work under head coach Hilton Moreeng, who was re-appointment to the position back in July. The 38-year-old Du Preez will bring experience to the Women’s team, having claimed nearly 600 wickets across all formats and amassing over 4500 runs. Du Preez has been coaching at Free State and VKB Knights since his retirement and his elevation to the Cricket South Africa (CSA) structures further bolsters the management team. Du Preez has experience in the women’s game having served as the assistant coach for team Coronation in the inaugural Women’s T20 Super League.

“We would like to welcome Dillon to the Momentum Proteas set-up,” Moreeng said. “He is a young coach with vast experience of playing the game and his all-round skill will no doubt benefit the girls

“I am confident that alongside our staff and another recent appointment Dinesha Devnarain (the first full-time Women’s Under-19 coach) our coaching setup can help take the women’s game to a new level.”

Du Preez says he he is “really honoured and have been relishing such an opportunity”.

"A lot has been going on behind the scenes for a little while and obviously with the break (Covid-19) I’ve had to wait a little while before formally joining the team, but now it’s finally come and I’m really excited and can’t wait to get going with Hilton and the rest of the girls."

Proteas Women Management

Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Dillon du Preez (Assistant Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Manager), Zane Webster (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Tshegofatso Gaetsewe (Team Doctor), Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist)

