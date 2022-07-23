England win the toss and bowl in second T20 International against South Africa

Johannesburg — England's stand-in skipper Nat Sciver won the toss in the second T20 International with South Africa on Saturday and chose to bowl. Sciver is taking over the captaincy reins with Heather Knight sitting out after she'd picked up a hip niggle.

The 17 year old Alice Capsey, who garnered attention as part of the Oval Invincibles side that won The Hundred tournament in England last year, will make her debut in place of Knight. In a second change to the England line-up from the one that won the first match, Freya Davies gets a run in place of Issy Wong. England comfortably won the first match in Chelmsford on Thursday evening, thanks to some stellar performances from Katherine Brunt with the ball and Sophia Dunkley with the bat.

Sune Luus, who said she would have bowled as well, told SkySports at the toss, that despite the nature of Thursday's defeat, her team had learnt a number of lessons which they were looking forward to implementing in the second match. The Proteas retained the same eleven that played on Thursday. TEAMS

South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jaftha, Shabnim Ismail, Masabatha Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka England: Sophia Dunkley, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver (capt), Alice Capsey, Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Bryony Smith, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn. @shockerhess

