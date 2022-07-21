England win toss and bowl in first women’s T20 International against South Africa

Du Preez, 33, who retired from Test and One-Day cricket, is playing her first match for the Proteas since the semi-final exit in the 50-over World Cup against England in March.

Johannesburg - Mignon du Preez was back in the Proteas starting line-up as England captain Heather Knight won the toss and chose to bowl in the opening T20 International in Chelmsford on Thursday evening.

Du Preez's return has been seen as a welcome fillup for the squad, who struggled over the course of a three match One-Day series in which they were swept.

Besides Du Preez, Masabatha Klaas has also been roped into the starting XI, along with Anneke Bosh, who will open the batting alongside, Lara Goodall.

While England lead the multi-format series 8-2 - having picked up six points for winning all three ODIs, and two points for the drawn Test - for both teams this three match T20 series is very much an opportunity to put plans in place ahead of the Commonwealth Games, which for the first time will feature an eight-team women's T20 competition.