England win toss in 2nd ODI and bat, Shabnim Ismail returns for Proteas

Johannesburg — Shabnim Ismail made a return to South Africa’s start team for the second One-Day International against England on Friday and will hope to make an immediate impact after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat.
Ismail’s was the only change to the side that was comprehensively beaten in the first match on Monday, with Tumi Sekhukhune, making way to accommodate her. The 33 year old quick bowler, missed the Test as well as the opening match of the One-day portion of the multi-format series with a calf injury.
England meanwhile, made two changes with veterans Katherine Brunt and Kate Cross making way for youngsters Izzy Wong and Lauren Bell.
The two sides are playing a multi-format series first used in the Women’s Ashes series in 2013. The teams were awarded two points each after the Test match was drawn, while England picked up two points for winning the first ODI.
TEAMS
South Africa: Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
England: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt, Amy Jones, Sophie Eccelstone, Izzy Wong, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell.
IOL Sport