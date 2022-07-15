England win toss in 2nd ODI and bat, Shabnim Ismail returns for Proteas

Johannesburg — Shabnim Ismail made a return to South Africa’s start team for the second One-Day International against England on Friday and will hope to make an immediate impact after the hosts won the toss and chose to bat.

Ismail’s was the only change to the side that was comprehensively beaten in the first match on Monday, with Tumi Sekhukhune, making way to accommodate her. The 33 year old quick bowler, missed the Test as well as the opening match of the One-day portion of the multi-format series with a calf injury.