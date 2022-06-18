Four players who impressed for the Proteas Women in Ireland

Johannesburg — The Proteas Women impressed recently in their T20I and ODI series wins over Ireland. After losing the opening match in the T20I series, Sune Luus’ team came back strongly and won the remaining two games for a 2-1 series win.

Story continues below Advertisement

In the ODI series, they were even better, sweeping the Irish 3-0 in what was a dominant performance. IOL Sport cricket writer Stuart Hess looks at four members of the team who impressed during the Proteas Women’s successful tour of Ireland. Lara Goodall

Was this the foundational tour for her? The 26 year old left hander has battled to cement a place in the starting team and when given opportunities has been tentative. The tour started poorly with a first ball dismissal in opening T20 match, but she grew in confidence thereafter and played with real panache in the ODIs. That no.3 spot is hers and a good tour of England, will ensure she claims it for the foreseeable future. Andrie Steyn Made a strong case for herself ahead of the World Cup, but had to make do with a spot in the ‘covid reserves’ for that tournament. Is a calm and steady player, who is happy to play second fiddle in partnership with the more attacking Wolvaardt and Goodall. Will have to make way for Lee, but the selectors know they have a good replacement if Lee doesn’t find her best form. Steyn’s a good fielder too, and certainly lifts the team’s standards in an area in which it remains alarmingly inconsistent.

Story continues below Advertisement

Tumi Sekhukhune Was the top wicket-taker in the T20 series, where she bowled with great skill. Gets movement off the deck and through the air and is a genuine wicket-taker. Should have been given more than just the one match in the ODI series but with the Commonwealth Games on the horizon and a T20 World Cup on home soil early next year, the 23 year old should get plenty of chances to claim a spot in the starting side in the shortest format. Nadine de Klerk

Story continues below Advertisement

With the exception of Australia, De Klerk would most probably walk into the starting team of every other side in the world. She’s an outstanding bowler as she showed in bothe T20s and ODIs, with an ability to move the ball both away from and into the right handed batter. She’s skiddy so comes onto the bat quicker than she looks. Although she didn’t get an opportunity with the bat, she has shown in the past she’s a capable and strong hitter. The selectors really need to find a way to get her into the starting side even when the big names return. @shockerhess IOL Sport