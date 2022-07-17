Hilton Moreeng says Proteas frustrated by their own play ahead of final ODI against England

Johannesburg — Adapting to a unique multi-format tour was always going to be tough for the Proteas and to do so without some experienced heads has made that task even tougher in England. It’s the first time that the South Africans have played a series where the outcome is determined by a points system - four points for winning the Test, and then two points for each win in the limited overs matches. The drawn Test saw the Proteas earn their only points of the series, thus far, with England leading 6-2, ahead of the final ODI on Monday and then a set of three T20 Internationals

“Most of our players hadn’t played a Test match before, so in terms of this multi-format it is something new for the players to adapt to,” the Proteas head coach Hilton Moreeng said on Sunday. The Proteas courageously hung on for a draw in that Test, but in the two ODIs that followed they’ve been trounced - with England winning the first by five wickets with 107 balls to spare and the second by 114 runs. “Mentally it's been very difficult. We played the Test and then had a week to turn around and prepare for the One-Dayers, which is not something we’ve done before. From a mental perspective the team has been battling a bit,” said Moreeng.

The Proteas are missing experienced players like fulltime captain, Dane van Niekerk, Mignon du Preez, who retired from ODIs after the World Cup and more recently Lizelle Lee. England, who are more used to the format having played the Ashes and a series against India using the points system, have managed their playing resources better giving debutants like Izzy Wong and Lauren Bell, the chance to shine. Moreeng mentioned that the difference between the sides in the One-Dayers has been the performances of the respective top four batters, with England managing two centuries and four half-centuries, while only Laura Wolvaardt among the Proteas top four batters has a fifty.

“We actually matched them with our power play total on Friday, but what we haven’t been able to do is get a substantial partnership. That really hurt us in the second game.” The top order struggles, particularly the extra responsibility weighing on Wolvaardt, has highlighted just how much the Proteas are missing Lee. She shocked the squad just days before the first ODI, when she announced her retirement. “We have players that are capable of pushing totals towards 280-plus, which is the way the women’s game is going. Obviously we will miss Lizelle, but we’ve got good young players here and we have to back them and help them to do the job.” “The players understand what they need to do and our preparation has been good, what’s been frustrating is that things we’ve worked on are just not coming off in matches,” Moreeng commented.

Monday’s final ODI starts at 3pm. SQUADS South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Suné Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloé Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.

