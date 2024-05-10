Hilton Moreeng steps down as Proteas Women’s head coach after 12 years in charge

Cricket South Africa on Friday afternoon announced that Hilton Moreeng is stepping down as head coach of the Proteas Women’s team .

Moreeng has been in charge of the Proteas since 2012, and according to reports last year, a number of senior players were said to be keen for fresh ideas.

With Moreeng’s contract coming to an end, CSA must also have thought it was the right time to make the change. His assistant coach Dillon du Preez will serve as interim coach before a permanent appointment is made.

Speaking in a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Friday, Moreeng said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to CSA and management for entrusting me with the incredible opportunity to coach the Proteas Women national team.