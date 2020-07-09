Hilton Moreeng targets World Cup glory with Proteas Women

CAPE TOWN - Proteas Women’s coach Hilton Moreeng believes his team can deliver a coveted ICC World Cup title to the nation in just over five months time. Moreeng, who was first handed the reins of the Proteas Women’s team in 2012, was re-appointed yesterday for a further three years with his new contract running until 2023. The term includes next year’s ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup due to be held in New Zealand and South Africa respectively. Under Moreeng’s leadership, the women’s team progressed to the semi-finals of both those events the last time it was held in England (2017) and Australia (2020). On both occasions the Proteas were defeated by the hosts and eventual champions. But with the support of Cricket SA’s new director of cricket Graeme Smith and the first full-time Women’s Under-19s and National Academy head coach Dinesha Devnarain, Moreeng believes the Proteas can go all the way in New Zealand next year. “To be given the chance to work with the women’s team again is an exciting opportunity,” said Moreeng. “When I first started, we had a number of young players with a lot of potential, now they’ve matured and have shown that they can compete with the best in the world.

“We have set ourselves the target to win the 2021 World Cup and so far the building blocks look very good. We have assembled one of the best ODI teams in this country for a very long time. In terms of skills are concerned and the amount of time we have in preparing them, we are looking forward to making sure we can compete.

The Proteas Women’s team certainly have an exciting blend of experience and youth at their disposal. Skipper Dane van Niekerk sits comfortably among the elite of the women’s game, while Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Mignon du Preez and Lizelle Lee are all hugely respected on the international circuit too.

They are complimented by a crop of exciting youngsters led by stylish batsman Laura Wolvaardt that are eager to topple the English and Australian dynasties that dominated the women’s game.

Although women’s cricket has been hit hard by Covid-19 with the Proteas’ series against Australia and the Windies cancelled during the lockdown period, Moreeng’s side have already stated their title credentials by trouncing a powerful Black Caps team 3-0 in New Zealand at the beginning of this year.

This result achieved in the country where the World Cup will be held has given Moreeng the confidence his team could go a couple of steps further when they return next year.

“If you look back in January this team beat one of the best ODI teams in the world, New Zealand, to whitewash them on their home soil, showed the character of this team.

“The World Cup is back there again, so we are familiar with the conditions and we therefore have a great opportunity as a team and a country. We feel the team is moving in the right direction. With five months to go there is not a lot we want to change. Everyone in the camp knows the goal for 2021.”

CSA are currently in talks with the English Cricket Board (ECB) over the possibility of a tri-series in England involving the hosts, the Proteas and India in September. It would be the Proteas' first series since the World T20 semi-final.




