’I’m really happy that I could step up,’ says Marizanne Kapp after Proteas’ historic win

Cape Town — Marizanne Kapp doesn’t even know who South Africa are playing next in their World Cup campaign, but right now that doesn’t matter. For this Proteas side are living in the moment, and it is quite a fine place to be after their historic three-wicket victory over England at the Bay Oval. It’s a victory that’s taken over 20 years to achieve — the last time the Proteas defeated England at a World Cup — close on 10 years to fine tune and five years to avenge.

“We knew over the last 10 years that the core group of this squad is still together and this World Cup especially is what we've worked towards. The previous World Cup we were extremely disappointed with both our performances, especially against England, and we knew this time around, especially after beating them at the T20 World Cup that we are good enough and that we could do that today. Luckily it came off us,” Kapp said. ALSO READ: ’This victory is for her’ - Marizanne Kapp dedicates England win to Dane’ van Niekerk The veteran all-rounder certainly played a significant part in the triumph. Kapp not only claimed her maiden ODI five-wicket haul after 13 years of trying, but also belted 32 from 42 balls to help take the world champions down.

“I think I've played over 200 games for South Africa so I should be confident in my abilities. Yeah, it (the five-for) finally came around and it happened in a big game for us as well. I'm just really happy that I could contribute and step up,” Kapp said. “I think I have reached a point in my career where now I know what I'm capable of and I just have to back myself. And if I do that I usually perform well.” ALSO READ: Marizanne Kapp ’happy’ to finally get maiden five-for in crunch game against England

The Proteas now sit level on points with table-toppers Australia as the only remaining unbeaten teams after a hat-trick of victories and can look forward to their next match against hosts New Zealand on Thursday with the confidence that their No 2 ICC ranking status affords them. “In the first two games we probably didn't show the type of cricket we can and want to play. We know we have not played our best cricket and we weren't happy with our performances at all. Even (in this game against England) we scraped the runs together and managed to get over the line,” Kapp said. While Kapp was the undoubted star trooper at the Bay Oval, there were plenty of supporting acts that ultimately paved the way for this historic triumph. In the absence of talismanic opening bowler Shabnim Ismail, who bowled just five overs before leaving the field with a toe injury, Masabata Klaas took over the responsibility with a superb spell of 8-1-23-2.

Some big movements in the #CWC22 standings after Bangladesh and South Africa's massive victories 👀 pic.twitter.com/EDm7BnpwRL — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 14, 2022 Klaas’s performance was indicative of the spirit that runs through this Proteas Women’s team: when one falls, another simply carries the load. Laura Wolvaardt played her regular stylish hand, benefiting from England’s carelessness in affording her four extra lives, to lay the platform with a World Cup best off 77 that formed part of critical partnerships of 56 and 73 with Tamzin Brits (23) and captain Sune Luus (36). It was hereafter though that South Africa’s experience of previous such clutch moments shone through. Although Mignon du Preez’s contribution was not telling, she formed part of a Proteas’ middle to lower-order that included Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty and Ismail. Collectively this core group boasts 1031 Proteas caps across formats accumulated over the best part of the last decade.

Masabata Klaas and Raisibe Ntozakhe unpack the victory over England while keeping an eye on the upcoming fixture against tournament hosts New Zealand👀 #CWC22 #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/xV3v3l5EJJ — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 14, 2022 So, even when Kapp left 10 runs off the remaining 10 balls on the winning table for Chetty and Ismail to get, she had the self-assurance that her long-time teammates would take the Proteas over the line this time. “They are experienced players. I think they (have) played over 100 games and I backed them to take us to the end there,” Kapp said. “I have a lot of confidence in the two of them. I told Trisha — like if I'm given out now, you take charge, you take the lead — we only need a run a ball and I’d back the both of you. I said the same thing to Shabnim, just watch the ball and don't be scared. And luckily it came off us.”