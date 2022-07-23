Improved performance by Proteas, but still not enough to beat England in 2nd T20

Johannesburg — The Proteas’s best batting performance of the tour still proved to be insufficient as they suffered a fifth consecutive limited overs on their tour to England in Worcester on Saturday. South Africa’s openers, Anneke Bosch and Lara Goodall shared a 102-run partnership and batted with better intensity than previously in the limited overs matches to provide the perfect foundation for what should have been a total in excess of 160. Unfortunately, a mixture of very good ‘death’ bowling by the hosts - backed up by some excellent ground fielding - restricted the Proteas to a total that was below par on a flat pitch, and with a fast outfield.

There was more assertiveness from the Proteas in the second T20 match, but it is worth noting that even with that, they still faced 45 dot balls in their innings. By contrast, England’s aggression was much more sustained in keeping with a game-plan that is built on taking the initiative. They were comfortably ahead of the required rate from the third over on when Sophia Dunkley, hit a six and three consecutive fours off Masabatha Klaas. Dunkley was dismissed off the last ball of that over, chasing another boundary, but the intent sent a message. Bosch and Goodall had played well, but while the English were irritated at their inability to take a wicket in the first half of the South African innings, they never relinquished control.

Bosch after an aggressive start slowed noticeably in the second half of the innings. She struck eight fours in her innings of 61, but it came off 67 balls and at the highest level that’s too slow. Goodall, having started slowly - she was on eight off 14 balls before hitting her first boundary - was out for 42 off 34 balls, a noticeable acceleration but one that needed to come earlier. While the start was good, the deceleration in the scoring after the 12th over put pressure on the middle order. Laura Wolvaart hit a few boundaries in her innings of 21 that came off 15 balls, but the rest of the Proteas - all looking a bit rushed - added little. Wolvaardt’s wicket was the 103rd of Katherine Brunt’s career, making her the leading wicket-taker for England in T20 Internationals.

Dunkley’s innings of 23 off 15 balls gave England a flying start, with the veteran Danni Wyatt following that up with 39 off 24 balls. South Africa’s fielding again let them down with Klaas dropping a sitter at mid-off when Wyatt had nine. There was one highlight for the Proteas, with skipper Sune Luus, who is nursing a finger injury, grabbing a magnificent catch - running around from the extra cover boundary to long off - to end Wyatt’s innings. Besides Klaas drop, there were also missed run out opportunities - two which fell the way of wicketkeeper Sinalo Jaftha - that underlined an aspect of the game, in which South Africa needs to improve.

Nat Sciver, acting as captain with Heather Knight nursing a hip injury, made 47, and was unfortunately run out at the non striker’s end when a straight drive from Amy Jones, deflected off the bowler Klaas, onto the stumps. A pair of boundaries from Maia Bouchier, saw England reach their target with one over to spare. @shockerhess

