In-form Laura Wolvaardt set to shine in WBBL after re-signing for Adelaide Strikers

CAPE TOWN - The success of the Momentum Proteas Women's team continues to have a rippling effect globally with opening batter Laura Wolvaardt re-signing for the Australian Big Bash team Adelaide Strikers on Tuesday. Wolvaardt has been in supreme form in the Caribbean, where she struck a second consecutive half-century on Monday against the West Indies to seal a first-ever 3-0 series win over the hosts with still two games remaining of the ODI series.

This follows on her clean ball striking in the T20I series, where Wolvaardt has adapted splendidly to her new middle-order role for the national team. South African international Laura Wolvaardt is heading back to Adelaide for Weber #WBBL07 ✍️ #BlueCrew #ShowTime



Full story: https://t.co/aC5mnfnkOm pic.twitter.com/j2peVkRFQ0 — AdelaideStrikersWBBL (@StrikersWBBL) September 13, 2021 Wolvaardt made her WBBL debut back in 2017-18 already for the Brisbane Heat, but the 22-year-old moved across to the Strikers last season and will now head back to the "City of Churches". “I’m so excited to be returning to the Strikers. I loved every second of the Big Bash last year. The tournament is fantastic to be a part of and I couldn’t have asked for a better team," Wolvaardt said.

ALSO READ: Ayabonga Khaka’s ’love’ for bowling has turned her into a househould name "It’s such a great group of girls and I felt like I learned so much from the coaches last season. I can’t wait to start!” The Proteas Women's team's contingent continues to grow in the WBBL after middle-order batter Mignon du Preez moved from the Melbourne Stars to the Hobart Hurricanes too last week. Fellow Proteas Nadine de Klerk and WBBL debutant Anneke Bosch will also be turning out for the Heat next season, while WBBL regulars such as Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon and now Wolvaardt all returning to their respective teams.

“We are thrilled that Laura will be back in Adelaide this season, she is someone that adds immeasurable quality to our team both on and off the field. Laura is one of the most talented cricketers in the world, and to have so much experience at such a young age is an incredible achievement. We can’t wait to welcome Laura back into the group," Strikers general manager Kate Harkness said. The experience gained by the Proteas Women in the WBBL and various other global leagues such as England's Hundred competition and the Indian Women IPL has certainly benefitted the national team, who have now won three consecutive ODI series - Pakistan (home), India (away) and West Indies (away) - since the returning to play in January after the Covid-19 break. @ZaahierAdams