India seal test victory despite Proteas Women’s defiance on final day

India secured a 10-wicket triumph in the one-off Test against the Proteas Women after the visitors battled to take the match into the final session of the last day in scorching hot and humid conditions at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Laura Wolvaardt starred with the bat for South Africa in the second innings, scoring her maiden century in red-ball cricket with 122 off 314 deliveries (16 fours). She was supported by Suné Luus (109 off 203 balls; 18 fours) and a resilient 185-ball 61 from Nadine de Klerk, helping the away side post 373 all out, in addition to their first innings score of 266.

This was in response to India’s opening effort of 603/6 declared, inspired by Shafali Verma’s 205 off 197 balls (23 fours, 8 sixes) and Smriti Mandhana’s 161-ball 149 (27 fours, 1 six). The hosts then sealed the win by 10 wickets, chasing 37 runs for victory. Indian spinner Sneh Rana was awarded the Player of the Match accolade for her career-best return in a Test match of 10/188. Following a hard-fought penultimate day on Sunday, the Proteas Women resumed play on Day 4 at 232/2, trailing by 105 runs with overnight batters Marizanne Kapp and Wolvaardt at the crease, determined to bat as long as possible to secure a result.

That plan was soon derailed by the opposition after the pair brought up their half-century stand for the third wicket. Deepti Sharma (2/95) trapped Kapp LBW for 31, which was quickly followed by the departure of Delmi Tucker (0) off the bowling of Rana. Although Wolvaardt celebrated her first-ever Test hundred early in the day, becoming only the third player to score centuries across all three formats in women’s cricket, the South African captain became the third wicket to fall on the final day at the hands of Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/55), leaving the Proteas Women at 281/5 and still 56 runs behind. Following the skipper’s exit, de Klerk showcased her fighting spirit at the crease, partnering with the lower order. Beginning with Sinalo Jafta (15), they took South Africa into the lunch break on 302/5 before Jafta retired hurt due to cramps.

Debutant Annerie Dercksen (5) then joined de Klerk at the crease at the start of the second session before being sent back to the dugout by Pooja Vastrakar (1/35). With South Africa on 310/6 and just 27 runs short of making India bat again, de Klerk found a willing partner in Tumi Sekhukhune (6). The duo combined for a laborious stand for the ninth wicket worth 14 runs in 13.5 overs before Sekhukhune was run out after a mix-up with de Klerk. Jafta returned after receiving treatment, but her stint was cut short again, this time through an edge to slip, becoming Rana’s 10th scalp of the match. With the visitors on the verge of taking the lead for the first time, de Klerk combined well with Masabata Klaas (2) after tea to propel South Africa in front in the match with a 23-run partnership before Klaas was clean bowled by Verma (1/7). A flurry of late runs from de Klerk, largely through boundaries, saw the all-rounder celebrate a maiden Test half-century before becoming the last wicket to fall. South Africa concluded their innings on 373 all out after 154.4 overs.