It breaks our hearts - Proteas skipper Sune Luus after World Cup semi disappointment

Cape Town - Proteas Women's captain Sune Luus claims the biggest disappointment of losing the Women's World Cup semi-final on Thursday, is that it was potentially the last opportunity for many of the veterans in the squad to be crowned world champions. The Proteas had a hugely experienced team at the World Cup in New Zealand with the 137-run semi-final defeat to England being both Luus and Lizelle Lee's 100th cap.

However, they are just 26-years-old and 29-years-old respectively and should still be available for the next World Cup. However, for the likes of Shabnim Ismail (33, 122 caps), Trisha Chetty (33, 127 caps), Marizanne Kapp (32, 126 caps) and Mignon du Preez (34, 154 caps) it could be a bridge too far. ALSO READ: Bangladesh wins toss and bowl in first Test, two debutants for Proteas

“There's a couple of players who it might be their last World Cup and I think for us as younger players it breaks our hearts that we couldn't give the final to them and help them get that trophy that they've been working towards for 15 years," Luus said. “I think that breaks our hearts more that we couldn't support them if it's their last World Cup." Furthermore, Luus was disappointed that South Africa did not put their best foot forward in their most important match of the campaign. The Proteas dropped six catches, bowled 16 wides, and were then bundled out for 157.

Sophie Ecclestone is Different Gravy. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/2oHcDl0C19 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) March 31, 2022 “Obviously it's a very sad changing room tonight, different to all of our games that we've been playing," Luus said.

