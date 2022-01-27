Laura Wolvaardt and her Proteas women teammates champing at the bit to play again

Johannesburg - Two weeks of training has left Laura Wolvaardt and her Proteas teammates champing at the bit to play again in the series against West Indies that starts at the Wanderers on Friday. There’s been a lot of time spent in the nets, some internal practice games and then another training match on Tuesday, but an actual ODI will be enormously beneficial for the players according to Wolvaardt.

“Game time is crucial, because there is only so much you can do in the nets,” the 22 year old said on Wednesday. The Proteas and the West Indies play the first four ODIs at the Bullring on Friday, with the World Cup in New Zealand very much the focal point for both teams. “We’ve all spent a lot of time in the nets recently, and what is important now is game time and to be in different game situations.”

The South Africans last played an ODI in September, which was against the West Indies, as part of a four-match series. Last year was packed with T20 cricket for Wolvaardt, who played in the Big Bash in Australia and also in The Hundred in England. "It's nice to shift focus back to 50-over cricket. I think that's what I really enjoy doing and is what I'm good at. Fifty over cricket is longer, so finding the balance between patience and keeping the scoreboard ticking will be important."

Not only will the Proteas be without Dane’ van Niekerk for this series and the World Cup because of injury, but Wolvaardt’s usual partner at the top of the order, Lizelle Lee is also missing. The recently named ICC Women’s ODI Player of the Year contracted Covid-19. “Lizelle is a really big loss for us. I enjoy opening the batting with her, she’s a world class player, but it is a great opportunity for whoever steps into her place. We have depth in the batting, which is a new thing for us…in the past we lacked that, it is something we’ve developed recently.” Lee’s absence opens the door for the likes of Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall or even Anneke Bosch to make an impression at the top of the order.

"Normally my role is to bat as long as I can. Whoever replaces Lizelle won't affect me as much. We are looking to get our combinations right , but we want to win games too, because it is really important that going into a World Cup, you've got some confidence from winning games as well, which gives you some momentum." The West Indies have been strengthened by the return of their captain Stafani Taylor, who didn't play in the series in the Caribbean.