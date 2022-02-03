Laura Wolvaardt's third century sees Proteas produce their best batting performance of the series

Johannesburg — Laura Wolvaardt scored her third One-Day International hundred, helping the Proteas to produce their best batting performance of the series against the West Indies here on Thursday. This wasn’t a free flowing, cover-drive laden, stylish exhibition for which she is known. Rather the 22 year old had to get her hands dirty, scrambling singles, running hard to make twos, while the boundaries she did pick up came via flicks through the leg-side, or deflections behind square on the off-side.

It was a different side to Wolvaardt, and it would undoubtedly have pleased her to know and show that she is capable of producing substantive innings even when she’s not at her elegant best. The West Indies certainly tried hard not to give her anything in her half. They immediately shut down her favourite cover drive as a boundary option by placing a fielder on the ropes from the start of the innings, and the bowlers kept their lines very straight. South Africa’s batters were noticeably more aggressive at the start of the innings after Sune Luus chose to bat. Tazmin Brits wacked four boundaries in an innings of 18 that lasted just 13 balls, while Anneke Bosch, one of three changes to the starting line-up from the first two matches of the series, tried to thump every ball not aimed at the stumps, but quickly ran out of luck after scoring just 5.

With two wickets down by the seventh over, Luus and Wolvaardt decided to rein matters in; the scoring slowed appreciably for 10 overs while the pair sought to build a platform. The hard work they put in during the period brought reward as the South Africans gradually turned the momentum of the innings in their favour. Luus’s ninth ODI half-century was certainly not her most fluent, but occupation of the crease and lending Wolvaardt support was vital at that stage of the innings. The South African captain was dismissed when she was bowled around her legs by Anisa Mohammed for 56, an innings that lasted 93 balls and included five fours. The duo shared a partnership of 141 runs for the third wicket, which gave the innings its backbone. Wolvaardt was feeling the physical exertions of her innings, and often dropped to her haunches as the 33 degree heat took its effect. She needed support from squad mates, to provide liquid refreshment and an extended break when Chedean Nation received treatment and was then taken off the field with whiplash after attempting two diving stops on the boundary, also helped.

Eventually the landmark was reached with a punch through midwicket for one - a perfect illustration of the innings she played - and the animated celebration suggested the century - her first in nearly five years - was extremely important to her. There were a couple of trademark drives thereafter, including a six over long off, before she was dismissed trying to increase the scoring rate for 117, that came off 123 balls, and included 11 fours and a six. The foundation she and Luus created allowed Chloe Tryon and Nadine de Klerk to give the innings a boost at the end. Tryon made 43 off just 24 balls, hitting three sixes and two fours and De Klerk scored 22 off 15 with three fours sharing a partnership that was worth 75 in only six overs. South Africa scored 101 runs in the last 10 overs of their innings.