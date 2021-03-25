Lizelle Lee and Shabnim Ismail shine for Proteas Women in India

The Proteas women’s team created history on their tour in India over the past few weeks by winning both the ODI and T20 series. Zaahier Adams picks his five standout performers in what was a superb team effort. Lizelle Lee The powerhouse opener has always been integral to her side's success through the explosive starts she provides, but Lee took it to a different level in India. Her career-best 132 not out in the third ODI was arguably the best innings ever played by a Proteas women's cricketer. The fact that it spearheaded a successful run chase made it even more memorable. Her cumulative total of 288 runs at an average of 144 in the series was monumental, which propelled Lee to the world No 1 ranking on the women's ODI batters list.

She was not done yet as she added a further match-winning 70 to drive the Proteas to a seriesclinching victory in the second T20I too.

Shabnim Ismail

Bar Shafali Varma's brutal assault in the final T20I, Ismail was virtually unplayable throughout both the ODI and T20I series.

She relishes leading the attack and never wants to sit out games, even when the series has been decided already.

Her experience is invaluable as she not only takes wickets upfront and at the death, but can be regularly be seen at mid-off guiding the young bowlers through their spells.

Although 32 years old already, she remains among the most agile and athletic fielders in the team and is also blessed with safe hands in the outfield.

Laura Wolvaardt

There is a hardly a series that goes by without South Africa's golden girl making a serious contribution.

Although Wolvaardt will be disappointed that she only scored 154 runs at average of 30.80 in the five-match ODI series and a further 62 in the T20 series, she still finished as the team's second highest run-scorer on the tour behind Lee.

Furthermore, the timing of her run scoring was crucial, particularly in the second T20I when her 53 not out sealed the series off the last ball.

Anneke Bosch

The find of the tour. The timid allrounder made a strong claim to be included in the first XI even when Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon return from injury.

She was outstanding in the final ODI and followed it up with a consecutive Player of the Match performance in the first T20I.

It was a pity she could not carry on that form in the final two T20s, but has done enough to be seriously in the reckoning across both formats going forward.

Lara Goodall

The Western Province left-hander's international journey has often been a winding one with many wondering if she was ever going to make the grade.

Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng remained patient and certainly believed she would deliver on her promise. And the 2021 tour of India will always be remembered for the time that Goodall finally stepped out of the shadows.

Her contributions in the ODI series was immense, particularly in the series-winning fourth ODI. She took that confidence into the T20I series and made a decent contribution in her only chance at bat in the final match to finish with a tour average of 50.

