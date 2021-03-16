Lizelle Lee tops women’s ODI batting rankings after sensational form against India

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Lizelle Lee has moved to the top of the latest women’s One-Day International (ODI) batting rankings released on Tuesday. The 28-year-old opener has made scores of 83, 4, 132 and 69 in the current ODI series against hosts India which helped South Africa win the five match series 3-1 with a match to spare over the weekend. Two of Lee’s knocks in the series were unbeaten - with her scores of 83 and 132. In fact, Lee’s knock of 132 unbeaten was her best in the format, and her third hundred in 50-over internationals. Take a bow, @zella15j 💥



Her superb form in the ongoing series against India has helped Lizelle Lee shoot up to the top of the @MRFWorldwide ICC Women's ODI Rankings for batters! pic.twitter.com/yAU76yfl6x — ICC (@ICC) March 16, 2021 In her 89 ODIs for South Africa, Lee has scored 2986 runs at an average of 36 and a strike-rate of 86. To go with her three tons, Lee has notched up 20 half-centuries. ALSO READ: This one was for coach Hilton Moreeng, says Lara Goodall

Lee tops the women’s ODI batting ratings with 773 points, eight ahead of England’s Tammy Beaumont in second position. Australian Meg Lanning completes the top three with 749 points.

Laura Wolvaardt is the other South African in the top-10, occupying eighth position on 699 points. Wolvaardt, 21, is Lee’s opening partner and has also been appointed stand-in captain of the team for the series.

Wolvaardt has also been in impressive form in the ODI series against India with scores of 80, 9, 12 and 53.

Together, Lee (69) and Wolvaardt (53) put on an opening stand of 116 in the fourth ODI in Lucknow on Sunday, which laid the platform for their series-clinching seven-wicket victory as they chased down 267 comfortably.

It was also the SA women’s team’s highest successful run chase in ODIs.

African News Agency (ANA)