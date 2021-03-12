Lizelle Lee's century drives Proteas to superb victory over India

India: 248/5 (Raut 77, Ismail 2/46) South Africa: 223/4 (Lee 132*, Goswami 2/20) South Africa win by 6 runs (D/L method) CAPE TOWN - Lizelle Lee struck a superb century to propel the Proteas' Women to a brilliant six-run victory by virtue of the Duckworth Lewis method over India in the third ODI in Lucknow on Friday. The covers came on with South Africa well placed on 223/4, still requiring 26 runs off 21 balls to overhaul India's 248/5.

Lee was undefeated on a career-best 132 not out off 131 balls (16x4, 2x6) and ODI debutant Anne Bosch on 16 not out when the weather forced the players off the field.

The Proteas opener was in dazzling form and almost single-handedly spearheaded the visitors' run chase. After South Africa lost both Laura Wolvaardt (12) and Lara Goodall (16) with the total on 81/2, Lee found an able partner in Mignon du Preez. The pair shared a 97-run partnership for the third wicket before Du Preez (37) was caught in the covers. This opened the door for India and veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who was once again impressive, pulled the hosts back into the game with the dismissal of Marizanne Kapp (0) shortly afterwards.

The game was firmly in the balance at that stage with South Africa pegged back to 178/4 after 37.5 overs when debutant Bosch walked to crease.

The all-rounder, who was full of confidence from her earlier bowling display when she claimed 1/29 from six overs, made sure she provided good support to Lee as the opener moved closer towards her third ODI century.

Lee brought up the milestone in superb fashion when she clubbed Indian off-spinner Harmanpreet Kaur for six over long-off.

The 28-year-old then showed good match awareness with the unseasonal sand storm approaching as she went on to the attack after passing the milestone to ensure South Africa were always ahead of the D/L target at any stage.

Lee went charging down the track to Poonam Yadav and smashed the leg-spinner over long-on for six before sweeping Deepti Sharma for four. With the drizzle now getting steadily heavier, Lee also slapped Harmanpreet for consecutive boundaries.

South Africa's bowling unit had done well earlier to restrict India to a manageable total after the hosts had set up their innings for something in the region of 300.

Punam Raut was excellent with 77 off 108 balls and received solid support from captain Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, who all made 36.

However, Shabnim Ismail (2/46), Kapp (1/47), Tumi Sekhukhune (1/53) and Bosch (1/29) all ensured the Indians never got away completely.

