Marizanne Kapp ’happy’ to finally get maiden five-for in crunch game against England

Cape Town - Marizanne Kapp was over-joyed after collecting her maiden ODI five-wicket haul for the Proteas in the crunch Women's World Cup clash against England at the Bay Oval on Monday. The veteran swing-bowler is playing her 121st ODI, having made her debut back in 2009, but had never taken a "five-for" previously.

This all changed at Mount Maunganui with the 32-year-old grabbing 5/45 to restrict England to 235/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Kapp's victims were opener Danni Wyatt, England captain Heather Knight, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley and Kate Cross. She also completed a fantastic run out to dismiss Amy Jones. "I've been like playing and bowling forever (laughs) but happy to get the fifer today," Kapp said during the innings break.

