Marizanne Kapp stars as Proteas claim series victory against Pakistan

JOHANNESBURG – Marizanne Kapp produced one of the best all-rounder performances of her career, to help propel the Proteas to a series win at Kingsmead, on a day in which they highlighted the danger South African women endure at the hands of men. Clad in black, the South African team put gender based violence firmly in the spotlight, their message pointing out what terror women in this country face from men. Kapp’s brilliance was needed by the hosts as the top order failed to build on good starts, while in the field, particularly towards the end of Pakistan’s innings the standards dropped alarmingly, with several simple chances being grassed. Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt – by way of some characteristically exquisite drives through the off side – skipper Sune Luus and Lara Goodall all got into double figures, but none of them turned those starts into anything substantial. There were partnerships of 52, 47 and 52 for the first three wickets, but particularly the second and third wicket stands came at a run rate that was too slow to make Pakistan feel uncomfortable.

Luckily for the Proteas, Kapp fired up. Her intent was apparent from the first ball she faced which she clipped to the midwicket boundary. Having given herself a good foundation, while maintaining a good scoring rate, Kapp was able to launch in the last five overs.

Primarily down to her, South Africa scored 53 runs in that period, with Kapp finishing not out on 68, which came off 45 balls and included 10 fours and a six.

“I’ve been taking my batting a lot more seriously lately,” said the 31 year old. “I have a clear plan with the bat and I just feel like I have a better understanding of my game in that area lately.”

Still energised by her exploits with the willow, Kapp then dismissed Pakistan’s openers in each of her first two overs. At 73/5 it looked like the South Africans were coasting to victory, by Nida Dar and Aliya Riaz showed excellent composure in compiling a 111-run partnership for the sixth wicket, which coupled with a sharp drop in intensity from the home side, set up a tense finish.

Again South Africa’s fielding let them down; two simple catches were dropped, both lengthening Riaz’s innings, and a number of run out opportunities were missed as well.

“Our fielding was shocking,” said Kapp. “It felt like we were falling asleep in the field in the second half of their innings.”

Fortunately it didn’t prove costly. “It’s far below the standards that we want to achieve,” Luus said afterwards.

But it is a series win, and given that it’s been 10 months since South Africa last played, they’ll take the result. “Unfortunately, we can’t celebrate too much with the alcohol ban and not being able to leave the hotel, but we’re happy with the outcome,” Luus added.

SCORECARD

South Africa 252/7 (M. Kapp 68*)

Pakistan 239 /8 (Aliya Riaz 81, Nida Dar 51. A Khaka 4/40, M Kapp 3/44)

South Africa won by 13 runs

