Mignon du Preez, Anne Bosch help Proteas put icing on India series win

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

India Women: 188 all out (Raj 79*, De Klerk 3/35, Sekhukune 2/26) South Africa Women: 189/5 (Bosch 58, Du Preez 57) South Africa win the series 4-1 CAPE TOWN - A splendid 97-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Mignon du Preez and Anne Bosch helped the Proteas' Women's team secure a historic 4-1 series victory in Lucknow on Wednesday. Both struck half-centuries as the visitors chased down their 189-run target with just five wickets down.

ALSO READ: There is hope for Jemma to pursue her Proteas dreams

The pair were joined at the crease when the Proteas were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 27/3 in the 11th over.

Laura Wolvaardt suffered a rare failure when she was removed for a duck by the impressive Rajeshwari Gayakwad (3/13).

South Africa's hero of the previous game, Lara Goodall, could not continue her good form when she was trapped LBW by Gayakwad for just one. And when captain Sune Luus could only celebrate her return to the team after injury with just 10 runs after Dayalan Hemalatha clean bowled the skipper, the chase was beginning to wobble.

ALSO READ: Lizelle Lee tops women’s ODI batting rankings after sensational form against India

But that is when the experience of Du Preez (57 off 100 balls) shone through as she guided Bosch through a pressure period.

⛔ RESULT | #MomentumProteas WIN BY 5 WICKETS



Mignon du Preez (57) and Anneke Bosch (57) shared a 96-run 4th-wicket partnership to set the team up and seal the series 4-1#INDvSA #AlwaysRising@Momentum_za pic.twitter.com/QvwUv9lC0l — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 17, 2021

Bosch, though, was unfazed as she took the attack to the Indian bowlers, particularly the spinners as she belted a maiden ODI half-century. She was particularly adept at going down the pitch to the spinners as she struck 58 off just 70 balls (8x4).

Although both departed with 57 runs still required, they had laid the platform for Marizanne Kapp (36 not out) and Nadine de Klerk (19 not out) to finish the job.

De Klerk, in fact, put in a splendid all-round performance as she claimed 3/35 to put the skids under the hosts. She was well supported by Tumi Sekhukhune (2/26) and Nondumiso Shangase (2/43).

It was only India captain Mithali Raj (79 not out) that had answer to South Africa's bowling unit after vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur had to retire hurt on 30.

@ZaahierAdams