Momentum Proteas put through their paces in second camp

JOHANNESBURG - The Cricket South Africa (CSA) national women’s camp is underway at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. Physical conditioning and a lot of cricket are on the cards for the Momentum Proteas at the second national training camp which began on Monday, 28 September. The 21-player squad which comprises of Momentum Proteas, high performance and national academy players will be put through their paces as they work their way back to fitness and match sharpness following the lengthy lay-off due to the pandemic. Head coach, Hilton Moreeng, has expressed his desire to see the progress of some of the young players who are coming into this camp to rub shoulders with some of the senior players and also to leave no stone unturned in their preparation. “The camp is always a great opportunity to take stock of where everyone is at following the lengthy break due the pandemic and to really plot our development for an important international season ahead.

“We’ll be looking to test out the players physical readiness, mentally and really set a standard ahead of what will be expected of them at international level and also to assist the younger players by integrating them with the more experienced players.

“We have since assembled a strong backroom staff in the form of a new assistant coach (Dillon du Preez) with a dedicated skill of looking after the bowlers and also really excited to have Zane Webster as the strength conditioning lead. The support around the team has never been better and we are resolute to make the most of it.”

Missing from this camp are the Women's Big Bash League commits (Dane van Niekerk, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Lizelle Lee, Mignon du Preez and Chloe Tryon) who will all be departing for Australia on Thursday, 1 October.

The 21-player squad will be based in Potchefstroom until Friday, 2 October.

National Women’s Camp squad:

Masabata Klaas (North West), Tazmin Brits (North West), Anneke Bosch, (North West), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Robyn Searle (Northerns), Trisha Chetty (KZN – Dolphins), Raisibe Ntozekhe (Gauteng), Sinalo Jafta (WP ), Lara Goodall (WP), Andrie Steyn (WP), Faye Tunnicliffe (WP), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Sune Luus (Northerns), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN – Dolphins), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN -Dolphins), Micheala Andrews (SWD), Delmi Tucker (WP), Tebogo Macheke (Limpopo), Nobulomko Baneti (Border), Khayakaze Mathe (Border), Gabisile Nkosi (KZN – Inland)

Supplied