Nadine de Klerk back for Proteas’ crucial Commonwealth Games clash against England

Johannesburg - Seam bowling all-rounder Nadine de Klerk returned to the starting line-up as the Proteas chose to bowl in their must-win Group A encounter in the Commonwealth Games against England on Tuesday.

De Klerk, despite being one of the team's best players during the limited overs series in Ireland and then against England, has found herself surplus to requirements in the T20 format recently. She played no part in the series against England which South Africa lost 3-0 and didn't start in the opening Commonwealth Games encounter against New Zealand on Saturday, which the Proteas also lost.