Nadine de Klerk back for Proteas’ crucial Commonwealth Games clash against England

Johannesburg - Seam bowling all-rounder Nadine de Klerk returned to the starting line-up as the Proteas chose to bowl in their must-win Group A encounter in the Commonwealth Games against England on Tuesday.
De Klerk, despite being one of the team's best players during the limited overs series in Ireland and then against England, has found herself surplus to requirements in the T20 format recently. She played no part in the series against England which South Africa lost 3-0 and didn't start in the opening Commonwealth Games encounter against New Zealand on Saturday, which the Proteas also lost.
The 22-year-old takes the spot of Delmari Tucker bolstering the Proteas’ seam bowling options, which could prove useful given the cloudy conditions in Birmingham.
England, who beat South Africa in six consecutive limited overs matches recently, won their opening Commonwealth Games match against Sri Lanka.
If South Africa lose, they will have to hope for an unlikely victory for the Sri Lankans over New Zealand later on Tuesday, to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals.
TEAMS
Proteas - Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus (capt), Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jaftha, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
England - Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver (capt), Amy Jones, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn.
