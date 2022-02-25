Our hearts can’t take another close semi-final, says Proteas Women's captain Suné Luus

Cape Town - In the annals of sport, choking is a common phenomenon. It is one of the elements that make games worth watching. In a South African cricket context its more the reason for not watching, especially when major ICC tournaments come around every so other year.

Truth be told, its the Proteas male species that have actually exhibited this trait and with it brought heartache and despair to the nation. However, the Proteas Women's side have endured their own traumas with three gut-wrenching semi-final defeats over the last few years imprinted on their playbook.

The fundamental difference, of course, is that the ladies were the underdogs then and were not burdened with the expectation to win. They were still welcomed as heroines upon returning from their epic battles despite their ultimate defeats. All that has changed though in 2022 as the 12th edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand is about to get underway with the Proteas, who are No 2 on the ICC rankings, now listed as one of the favourites to win their first World Cup. "I don't think that (being favourites) adds any pressure to our team. I don't think we see it like that and don't carry it around with us. I think everybody is just taking it one game at a time. We're not putting any extra pressure on us," said captain Suné Luus, who is leading the team in the absence of the injured Dane’ van Niekerk.

ALSO READ: We have fond memories of New Zealand, says Proteas Women's coach Hilton Moreeng ahead of World Cup "There is natural pressure on us because its a World Cup so we not going to add any extra pressure on us. I think we just taking the confidence from that into the World Cup." Many high-performance sports teams, including the Proteas Men's side, have sought out mental conditioning coaches to prepare for such high-profile events. Luus has indicated that they have not collectively undertaken this process, but have individually taken the initiative to leave no stone unturned in their quest for glory in New Zealand.

"We never worked as a team with a mental conditioning coach, but individually most of the girls did. It was basically about taking the pressure in and then playing with that and not letting that get you down too much or take away from your performance," Luus said. "There has been a lot of pressure in the past and we didn't always handle it well. I feel like we have been through three big semi-finals now and I don't think our hearts can take another close semi-final. If we get to the semi-finals stage again we are going to make sure we push through even if its the last thing we do, so we going to give our best to make it through to that final," she added.