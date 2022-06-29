Plays of the Day — South Africa v England, Test match, Day three

Johannesburg — England fast bowler Issy Wong struck twice in late on the third day, to leave South Africa struggling to save the Once-off Test in Taunton on Wednesday.
IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess gives us the highlights of the day’s play in Taunton on Wednesday.
SHOT: Laura Wolvaardt’s cover drive never gets old, never. She unleashed one off Kate Cross early in the Proteas second innings, all grace and elegance. A delight to behold.
BALL: Cross has been superb in her new role as the leader of England’s attack. She was too crafty for poor Andrie Steyn, with a lovely delivery that left the right hander and which was edged to gully….
CATCH 1: ….where Sciver took a great catch, off her bootlaces. The ball was certainly travelling, but Sciver is a superb athlete with excellent reflexes and as she showed with a catch in the first innings at slip, outstanding hands. .
CATCH 2: Another stunner from Sciver in the gully, late in the day, when she flung herself down to her right, to catch Wolvaardt.
WEATHER: More rain has been forecast for Thursday, but England will hope there will be enough dry spells, to give them sufficient time to dismiss South Africa a second time.
