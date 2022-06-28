Plays of the day — South Africa v England, Test match Day two

Johannesburg — The Proteas were made to learn a harsh lesson about Test cricket in the final session of play, where they let slip an advantage that may prove costly in the outcome of the match. IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess gives us five plays of the day from the second day’s action between the Proteas and England Women in Taunton.

BLOWS FOR BEAUMONT: One on the bum with a throw from Goodall, when she took a quick single and then hit on the index finger of her right hand by a in-ducker from Sekhukhune BALL 1: Excellent from Bosch, who bowled Lamb, with a delivery that looked like it was going to swing away but then hit the seam and darted back in to breach the gap left by the batter hitting the top of off stump BALL 2: A left arm spinner’s dream from Nonkululeko ‘lefty’ Mlaba, that pitched on the line of middle stump, spun just enough that the ball even kissed the outside edge of Amy Jones’ bat, before it clattered into the off-stump. Mlaba won’t easily forget her maiden Test wicket.

SHOT: Thumping off drive by Sophie Dunkley off Sekhukhune past mid-off. The old down on one knee made it look picturesque. FIVE: The number of double century partnerships in women’s Tests. Sciver’s and Davidson-Richards’ was the first since 2003. @shockerhess

