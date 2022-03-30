PODCAST: Proteas have the tools to make Women’s World Cup history against England

The Proteas are set to face-off against defending champions England in the much-anticipated ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final on Thursday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
IOL Sport's team of cricket correspondents Stuart Hess and Zaahier Adams along with IOL Sport Editor John Goliath analyse the Proteas' chances and discuss in depth where the game will be won and lost in this week's podcast.
The Proteas have had the better of England in recent times having come out on top in the league encounter a fortnight ago at Mount Maunganui. They also emerged victorious in another tense encounter at the T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago.
However, captain Sune Luus does not believe this makes her team the favourites in this encounter.
Australia power into Women’s World Cup final
WATCH: Skipper Sune Luus promises to make SA proud as Proteas women on verge of history
WATCH: Heartache fuels Proteas ahead of Women’s World Cup semi-final
Five head-to-head clashes that will decide the Proteas women’s semi-final against England
Proteas Women’s team has inspired males and females to play the game, says Elgar
Stylish Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt on top of the world
"It's a big game for both teams. There's equal amount of pressure on both teams and I think it's just going to be who holds the nerves better tomorrow," Luus said.
"We obviously don't - I don't know we wouldn't go into tomorrow with extra pressure. We're just playing another game of cricket and we're going to see it that way. So, if anybody sees us as favorites, we take that as a huge compliment. And we'll take confidence out of that."