PODCAST: Proteas have the tools to make Women’s World Cup history against England

The Proteas are set to face-off against defending champions England in the much-anticipated ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final on Thursday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. IOL Sport's team of cricket correspondents Stuart Hess and Zaahier Adams along with IOL Sport Editor John Goliath analyse the Proteas' chances and discuss in depth where the game will be won and lost in this week's podcast.

The Proteas have had the better of England in recent times having come out on top in the league encounter a fortnight ago at Mount Maunganui. They also emerged victorious in another tense encounter at the T20 World Cup in Australia two years ago. However, captain Sune Luus does not believe this makes her team the favourites in this encounter.

"It's a big game for both teams. There's equal amount of pressure on both teams and I think it's just going to be who holds the nerves better tomorrow," Luus said. "We obviously don't - I don't know we wouldn't go into tomorrow with extra pressure. We're just playing another game of cricket and we're going to see it that way. So, if anybody sees us as favorites, we take that as a huge compliment. And we'll take confidence out of that."