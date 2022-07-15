Proteas add Delmi Tucker to squad for T20I series against England

Johannesburg — Delmi Tucker was included in the Proteas squad for the three match T20 International series against England.
The series is very much being viewed as a preparation for the Commonwealth Games which takes place later this month. The other 15 players in the squad were earlier named to represent the country at the Games.
Mignon du Preez, who retired from ODI and Test formats earlier this year, makes a welcome return and provides much needed experience in the middle order. " Having Mignon du Preez adds experience to the squad and allows for some strategic changes in the batting line-up," said convenor of selectors, Clinton du Preez.
The first T20 match against England will be played in Chelmsford next Thursday.
SA T20 Squad for series with England:
Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Maria Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Mignon Du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Delmi Tucker
