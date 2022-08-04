Proteas bowl first against Sri Lanka, look to finish Commonwealth Games on a high

Johannesburg - South African captain Sune Luus, won the toss and chose to bowl in her side's final match on their tour to England against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The Proteas are looking to end an eight-game losing streak in their last Group B encounter of the Commonwealth Games. Masabatha Klaas is the only change to the starting line-up that lost to England on Tuesday. She replaces Ayabonga Khaka.