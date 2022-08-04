Proteas bowl first against Sri Lanka, look to finish Commonwealth Games on a high

Johannesburg - South African captain Sune Luus, won the toss and chose to bowl in her side's final match on their tour to England against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
The Proteas are looking to end an eight-game losing streak in their last Group B encounter of the Commonwealth Games. Masabatha Klaas is the only change to the starting line-up that lost to England on Tuesday. She replaces Ayabonga Khaka.
The Proteas lost three One-day Internationals and then three T20 Internationals as part of a multi-format series with England. They lost to New Zealand in their Games opener and then to England again.
The team is hoping to finish what has been a very difficult tour, both on and off the field, on a high.
TEAMS
Proteas: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (capt), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon Du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jaftha, Shabnim Ismail, Masabatha Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Nilakshi de Silva, Kivisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani.