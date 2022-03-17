Proteas bowlers restrict Kiwis with sublime death bowling at Cricket World Cup

Cape Town - South Africa should wrap up their bowling unit in gold-crusted cotton wool for they once again delivered a performance of the highest quality against New Zealand in their Women's World Cup contest at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Shabnim Ismail (3/27), Marizanne Kapp (2/44) and Ayabonga Khaka (3/31) combined excellently to dismiss the hosts for just 228 in 47.5 overs.

This target looked likely to be much more when the White Ferns were ominously set on 198/4 heading into the final 10 overs of the innings. But it is at this juncture when the entire game changed with Khaka clean bowling the New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine for 93 (101 balls). New Zealand lost their way from that moment as South Africa turned on the screws to pick up 6/30 in the final 7.4 overs. ALSO READ: IOL Sport Show: Marizanne Kapp the Proteas’ heartbeat and apple of Dane van Niekerk’s eye

It was a massive effort considering South Africa had also lost fourth seamer Masabata Klaas to a shoulder injury early on in the innings. It was also the second consecutive match South Africa were a bowler short after Shabnim Ismail left the field against England with a toe injury. 🔁 CHANGE OF INNINGS



Shabnim Ismail produced excellent figures of 3/27 while Ayabonga Khaka (3/31) and Marizanne Kapp (2/44) saw the #MomentumProteas fight back to dismiss New Zealand for 228 in 47.5 overs



📷 ICC/Getty#NZvSA #CWC22 #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/YcBY2IYGGu — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 17, 2022 It was clear that the foot was still hurting with Ismail requiring medical attention a couple of times during the innings, but she was not going to leave her team out in the middle again. Instead, the Proteas talisman produced a fire-breathing performance full of passion that inspired everyone around her.

It certainly was required with New Zealand piling the early pressure on through Devine and Amelia Kerr (42) as the pair struck 67 runs in just nine overs as part of their 81-run partnership for the second wicket. ALSO READ: ’I’m really happy that I could step up,’ says Marizanne Kapp after Proteas’ historic win But just when New Zealand were looking to pull away South Africa pulled a rabbit out of the hat when skipper Sune Luus trapped Kerr LBW with a full toss.

The other major partnership of 80 between Devine and Maddy Green (30) was also brought to an end through some brilliant fielding from Laura Wolvaardt at cover point. South Africa have seemingly found a way every time their back has been against the wall at this World Cup. They now need to find a way to chase down to 229 to preserve their unbeaten record.