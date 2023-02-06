Proteas building confidence despite warm-up defeat to England

Johannesburg — The Proteas women’s team delivered a mixed bag in their first T20 World Cup warm-up match in Stellenbosch on Monday. The bowling unit discovered the challenge that lays ahead with England piling on 246/7 in their 20 overs. England’s top order, in particular, were belligerent with Sophia Dunkley striking 59 off just 19 balls (9x4, 3x6).

Story continues below Advertisement

Her opening partner Danni Wyatt was more sedate with 24 off 17 balls, but the carnage continued through Alice Capsey (61 off 33 balls) and Nat-Sciver Brunt (51 off 25 balls). All the South African bowlers suffered as a result, with only Shabnim Ismail (2/38) conceding less than 10 runs per over. Captain Sune Luus was particularly expensive, with the captain leaking 21 runs off her only over. In their turn at the bat, the Proteas showed just what excellent batting conditions the Winelands venue served up as they replied with an equally good 229/9. The result may not have been positive, but the batters’ individual performances will certainly grow the confidence in the camp, leading up to the tournament’s opening game against Sri Lanka at Newlands on Friday.

Chloe Tryon is certainly striking the ball sweetly as she followed up her maiden T20 international half-century in the Tri-Series final against India last week, with another 23-ball 65 (5x4, 7x6). Nadine de Klerk also produced a fine all-round performance by striking 50 not out after earlier taking 3/45 with the ball. “I think obviously chasing 250 was tough, but it was a great effort by the girls in the end to get so close. It was a really good wicket and a small field, so it was really tough to bowl on,” De Klerk said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was a really good and exciting game.” The all-rounder, who will play a pivotal role at the T20 World Cup in the absence of Dane van Niekerk, was also starting to feel the excitement heading towards Friday. “It’s been busy and exciting and just to be here and experience it here in our home country,” she said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m not quite sure if Newlands is going to play the same, but just good to get out there and the batters to be in the middle and we’ll take a lot of confidence from it. “I’m just happy to contribute heading to the World Cup. It’s always good to go into a tournament with confidence. It's showing in Chloe as well. She’s just bombing it everywhere!” @ZaahierAdams