Proteas captain Dane’ van Niekerk joins Laura Wolvaardt at Adelaide Strikes

CAPE TOWN - Proteas Women’s captain Dane van Niekerk’s long association with the Sydney Sixers has come to end with the national skipper joining the Adelaide Strikers for next month’s Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season. Van Niekerk, along with fellow Proteas teammate and wife Marizanne Kapp, had been an integral part of the Sixers’ success over the last five seasons, guiding the New South Wales team to two WBBL titles. All-rounder Kapp also transferred to the Perth Scorchers back in June already.

Sydney has virtually been the couple’s second home town, but Van Niekerk will not follow Kapp to Western Australia and will instead move south to the City of Churches where she will join up will fellow Proteas superstar Laura Wolvaardt. "I'm so excited to be joining the Strikers this year and very excited to join the team. I hope to make the fans proud," Van Niekerk told the club’s official website. Van Niekerk recently made a successful comeback to international cricket on the Proteas’ tour of the West Indies after a lengthy break due to injury.

ALSO READ: Super Over doesn’t belong in ODI cricket, says Proteas star Lizelle Lee The all-rounder arrived in the Caribbean, though, after a successful stint in England where she led the Oval Invincibles to the inaugural Hundred title. She was also awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award. Strikers head coach Luke Williams is confident that Van Niekerk will make an impact at her new team.

"We are excited to welcome Dané into the group, she is someone that brings a huge amount of experience and talent that will be a massive benefit to our WBBL|07 campaign," said Williams. "It is no coincidence that Dané has played in and captained winning teams, she leads by example and always performs on the biggest stages. "Dané comes to Australia in incredible form off the back of The Hundred and South Africa's tour of the West Indies and we can't wait to see her take the field as a Striker."

Fellow Proteas Nadine de Klerk and Anneke Bosch will be turning out for the Brisbane Heat, while veteran middle-order batter Mignon du Preez has also moved to the Hobart Hurricanes. Last season’s WBBL Player of the Final Shabnim Ismail will remain with the defending champions Sydney Thunder. @ZaahierAdams