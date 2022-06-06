Proteas claim easy win in 2nd T20 International against Ireland

Johannesburg — Shabnim Ismail and Tumi Sekhukhune led a more focused and alert performance for South Africa with the ball and in the field, as the Proteas secured a comfortable series-tying victory in the second T20 International against Ireland in Dublin on Monday. Ismail set the tone in her first over delivering a maiden after the Irish had won the toss and chose to bat, just as they did in the first match last Friday. South Africa showed that they had learned the lessons from that sluggish first performance, bowling with greater discipline in terms of their lines and lengths, while the seam bowlers also varied their pace smartly.

The fielding was also much sharper than in the first match, which created pressure that led to early wickets. The crucial breakthrough was made by Nonkululeko Mlaba, who like her pace bowling colleagues, delivered a much improved performance on Monday. The left-arm spinner dismissed the dangerous Irish captain, Gabby Lewis, who looked to continue the fine form she showed on Friday, when she made 50. Lewis again struck the ball cleanly, but Mlaba backed up good bowling from the seamers, dried up the boundaries for the Irish captain and then forced a false shot, with Lewis trying to launch a delivery over long-off, but handing Ismail a simple catch. Lewis made 31, which was the highest score in the Irish innings. The hosts managed to hit just three more boundaries in the remainder of their innings as South Africa continued to hold a firm grip on the scoring. Sekhukhune, who took three wickets on Friday, bowled much better in the second match, with her lines much straighter, allowing her to mix up her pace.

She picked up 2/17 in her four overs, and also claimed three catches, including one off her own bowling. Nadine de Klerk impressed again, taking 2/26, while Ismail completed a clever spell, picking up 1/13. Lara Goodall after being dismissed first ball in the opening match, slapped a six and four in the first over as South Africa made short work of the modest Irish target.

Tazmin Brits struck three fours in a quick-fire innings of 15, and was bowled by a lovely delivery by Arlene Kelly, which moved back late and clipped the off-stump. Goodall with a career-best 52 in which she struck seven fours and a six, and Anneke Bosch (32*) shared a partnership of 72 runs for the second wicket, with South Africa having little trouble knocking off the required runs. The third and deciding match will be played on Wednesday.

SCORECARD Ireland 106/7 South Africa 107/2

