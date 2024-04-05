Proteas’ Marizanne Kapp reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been found guilty of breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the T20I between South Africa and Sri Lanka in East London on Wednesday, 3 April. Kapp has been reprimanded for violating Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

The incident took place in the 13th over of the Sri Lanka innings when Kapp used inappropriate language and gestured in the direction of the pavilion after dismissing skipper Chamari Athapaththu. As a result, one demerit point has been added to Kapp’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Kapp admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and levelled by on-field umpires Jacqueline Williams and Thomas Mokorosi, third umpire Kerrin Klaaste, and fourth umpire Lauren Agenbag, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The third match proved to be a historic one for Sri Lanka, who recorded their first-ever bilateral series win over South Africa in any format after winning the T20I series 2-1 margin. Laura Wolvaardt’s half-century and Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten 25-ball 44 propelled South Africa to 155/6.