Proteas ready to up the ante in ODI series against Bangladesh

The Proteas Women’s team have not had any harsh words after their shock first ODI defeat to Bangladesh on home soil, but they are determined to bounce back in the second ODI at the JB Marks Oval on Wednesday, according to young all-rounder Eliz-mari Marx. The 20-year-old enjoyed an admirable debut, top-scoring with 35 as the Proteas were bundled out for just 131 in 36.3 overs in pursuit of Bangladesh’s 250-3. The home side can certainly not afford another blowout like that today with the series on the line.

Marx claims that the Proteas are ready to raise the level of their performance in order to level the series ahead of the final match in Benoni on Saturday. “The coaches are obviously disappointed but there definitely weren’t any harsh words. We were certainly not up to the standard that we wanted to play (at),” she said. “I think going into the next ODI we all have our mindsets ready. I think we are going to capitalise on what’s up for offer. We shouldn’t look too much into the negatives as we can still go away with a 2-1 series win.”

It certainly is a steep learning curve for Marx. The Proteas are currently going through a transitional phase after a string of high-profile retirements, with the Northerns all-rounder part of a group of fresh faces being provided with a taste of international cricket. The Proteas’ task became even tougher when stalwart Marizanne Kapp, the world’s No 1 all-rounder, missed the first ODI in East London due to illness. Although Nadine de Klerk currently takes on Kapp’s responsibilities when the veteran is not available, Marx is viewed as a possible long-term replacement.

“I’m not the right person to ask whether she (Kapp) is fit, but hopefully she can get back on the park. She is a class player and I’ve just been observing at the moment,” Marx said. “I do want to ask her a few questions a little bit later on. At the moment I’m just checking out how she approaches things. “I’m a bowling all-rounder, bowl good line and lengths. Try to strike up front and then hopefully add some runs at the back end. I’m still trying to find my feet but the team has been very welcoming.”

The Proteas will certainly be hoping for a better start from their top order in Potchefstroom. Captain Laura Wolvaardt is often the base the team builds on, but her opening partner Tazmin Brits and new No 3 Anneke Bosch need to provide the skipper with more support up front.

SA squad for second ODI: Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker. @ZaahierAdams