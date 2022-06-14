Proteas secure comfortable win over Ireland in second ODI

Johannesburg — A 165-run second wicket partnership between Lara Goodall and Andrie Steyn helped South Africa to a comfortable victory in the second One-Day International against Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday. In the process the Proteas wrapped up the series with one match to spare. The pair, both pushing for spots in the side ahead of the return of some of the star players for the England tour in a few weeks, batted efficiently as South Africa reached the required total with 11.2 overs to spare.

Goodall,who made a career best 93 not out, has found some very good form since the second T20 International and her innings on Tuesday, which came off 99 balls, included eight fours and was her second half century of the tour. She has looked increasingly more assured at the crease, and the only criticism that could be levelled at her, is that she hasn’t been as proficient through the off-side, an area where England’s more experienced bowlers will examine her better than the young Irish bowlers have. Steyn, also played well, although she did struggle to score after reaching 40, with her frustration clear for all to see as she battled to pierce the in-field despite Ireland’s bowlers serving up a steady stream of overpitched deliveries. She eventually finished not out on 84, hitting seven fours in her innings. South Africa got the perfect start in pursuit of what appeared a challenging total with Laura Wolvaardt, hitting s few dreamy strokes through the off-side as she and Steyn put on 52 for the first wicket off only 8.3 overs. However she was out-foxed by by 17 year old Georgina Dempsey, who got a ball to move away late, fighting the leading edge of Wolvaardt’s bat with Leah Paul taking an easy catch at mid-off to dismiss the elegant right hander for 27, which came off 29 balls and included five boundaries.

Ireland’s batters took advantage of some awful bowling from South Africa’s spinners, who battled with their line and length allowing the hosts to post a total above 200. Raisibe Ntozakhe, Delmari Tucker, who made her debut on Saturday but didn’t bowl, skipper Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon bowled nine wides, while also conceding 14 of the 18 boundaries struck by the Irish. That helped Gaby Lewis, to make a fourth ODI half-century, while there was good support from Sophie MacMahon, who made 42 and shared a 69-run partnership for the fifth wicket her captain and Dempsey, who finished off the innings making an unbeaten 45 off 54 balls. Fortunately for the tourists, Shabnim Ismail (3/31) and Nadine de Klerk (2/31) created enough pressure and picked up wickets at key intervals to ensure the Irish didn’t get away from the South Africans.

The final match of the series will be played on Friday. SCORECARD Ireland 213/8

South Africa 217/1 SA won by nine wickets @shockerhess

