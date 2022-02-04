Proteas selectors have got the balance of the World Cup squad just right

Johannesburg — No World Cup squad can make everyone happy, but South Africa’s selectors have managed, for the most part, to avoid any need for major gripes in compiling the group that will head to New Zealand next week for the 50-over global showpiece. That is a tribute to the selectors, coaches and of course the players. In the last five years the South African national women’s team has shown improvement and consistency justifying its current ranking as the no.2 side in the ODI format behind Australia.

Nine of the starters from the gut-wrenching semi final defeat to England in 2017 are in the squad named on Friday, a tenth member, Masbatha Klaas is there too and Raisibe Ntozakhe is amongst the travelling reserves. Injury robbed Dane van Niekerk of adding to that number, but what the selection underscores is the backing the players have received and their own ability to improve in the last few years. Van Niekerk’s absence, as has been mentioned many times, is a huge blow. It does diminish South Africa’s chances because she has truly stamped her personality on the team, is a major attacking force - especially with the bat - and one of the best leaders in the game currently. Sune Luus has taken over the captaincy admirably and it’s been noticeable during the series against the West Indies that concludes on Sunday, that she is comfortable in the position. It was notable too that she was at the forefront of strategising how the Proteas wanted to treat this series, placing an emphasis on assessing combinations and tactics rather than only winning against the West Indies.

Because of Van Niekerk’s strong dual role with both bat and ball, it was essential that the Proteas get to grips with how to fill those holes. Lara Goodall got an extensive run in India last year and performed reasonably well, but Luus and head coach Hilton Moreeng will demand that she assert herself more from the no.3 spot. There is good depth in the line-up, with the pace attack an experienced and high class one, which with Marizanne Kapp set to return once the tournament starts, will again be a major weapon for the Proteas. If there was a surprise in the squad it is the absence from the main 15 player group of all-rounder Nadine de Klerk. She made a huge impression at the T20 World Cup in Australia, especially coming in as a late replacement when Kapp got ill ahead of the semi-final with Australia, playing a critical role with the ball in that match. In the third ODI on Thursday evening she showed good hitting skills making 22 off 15 balls, but unfortunately, it was deemed not good enough for the squad.

Instead the selectors went with Tumi Sekhukhune, whose overall ODI record, especially with the ball, is very similar to De Klerk’s. With the bat, there’s too little evidence to know if she can be effective as a lower order contributor. De Klerk, Ntozakhe and Anneke Bosch make up the ‘travelling reserves,’ a medical stipulation by the ICC to provide cover for the squads in case of Covid cases. The Proteas will face India and then England in two warm-up matches and open the tournament against Bangladesh on March 5 in Dunedin.

South Africa World Cup squad Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits,Tumi Sekhukhune, Travelling Reserves: Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe