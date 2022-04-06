Proteas star Laura Wolvaardt nonimated for ICC Player of the Month award

Cape Town — Proteas Women's batter Laura Wolvaardt has been nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award.
Wolvaardt’s endeavours for South Africa were critical to her team reaching the semi-finals of the Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Up to the end of the semi-finals, she was the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 433 runs at an average of 54.12, passing 50 on five occasions and proving a thorn in the side of many opposing teams.
Wolvaardt will be up against England bowler Sophie Ecclestone and Australian run-machine Rachael Haynes (Australia) who are also in the running to scoop the award following stellar performances during the month against the world’s best.
Ecclestone finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, while Haynes finished second on the run-scorers list behind her teammate and opening partner Alyssa Healy.
Men’s Test captains Babar Azam (Pakistan), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) and Pat Cummins (Australia) have also all been shortlisted for the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for March 2022 following their supreme efforts during a month which was packed with outstanding individual performances around the globe.
ICC Men’s Player of the Month Nominees for March:
Babar Azam (Pakistan), Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies), Pat Cummins (Australia)
ICC Women’s Player of the Month Nominees for March:
Sophie Ecclestone (England), Rachael Haynes (Australia), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)
