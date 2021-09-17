Proteas targeting clean sweep over the West Indies

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas Women’s team are aiming to complete a 5-0 clean sweep of the West Indies in the final ODI on Sunday, according to Mignon du Preez. Du Preez showed off all her experience in the middle-order during the fourth ODI, by striking 65 (91 balls, 5 fours) not out after the Proteas suffered a rare top-order failure.

Only Tazmin Brits, opening the batting for the first time in an ODI, posted a solid 30, before Du Preez and wicket-keeper Sinalo Jafta (28*) shared a 63-run unbroken partnership for the seventh wicket to lift the Proteas to 185/6. Although the total was below-par, it was enough with the visitors restricting the Windies to 150/9, with captain Dane van Niekerk claiming 3/23. “I think the difference between the two teams at the moment is the intent that we are playing with. It is not always the easiest pitches to bat on, but everyone has shown good intent and that has gone really well,” Du Preez said.

“We want to be clinical. We’ve heard a lot in the media that we haven’t won a series before in the West Indies, so although we’ve achieved that after the third game, we are now aiming for the 5-0. We want to end the series on a high and take the momentum home with us.” Coach Hilton Moreeng rang the changes after the series was won in Coolidge after the third ODI already, with the ICC’s top-ranked batter Lizelle Lee and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp being handed a well-deserved rest. Regular ‘keeper Trisha Chetty was also given a break along with seamer Ayabonga Khaka and leg-spinner Sune Luus.

This left plenty of responsibility on the shoulders of Proteas’ highest ODI run-scorer of all time, and Du Preez certainly responded in the manner coach Moreeng would have liked, especially as she has not had a chance to bat all series previously due to the dominance of Lee and Wolvaardt at the top. “It was nice to be out in the middle. I haven’t had an opportunity to bat in this series thus far, so it was nice when the opportunity presented itself to contribute,” the 32-year-old said. “As a senior it was one of my objectives to bat through and I was quite proud of myself to get the not out. It also helps that we are having a lot of fun and enjoying ourselves.”