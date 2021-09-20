Proteas Women get full marks in the Caribbean

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas Women’s team achieved their first-ever ODI series win in the Caribbean with a 4-1 thumping of the West Indies. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams rates the entire squad’s performances.

Lizelle Lee: 9.5 Runs: 248, HS: 91*, Ave: 124, 50s: 3 Another excellent series for the ICC’s top-ranked ODI batter with Lee dominating the Windies bowlers throughout. Lee is in the form of her life, and will be hoping to maintain it until next year’s World Cup in New Zealand. The only reason for not achieving full marks was the fact that she did not add a fourth ODI hundred to her tally.

ALSO READ: Proteas opener Lizelle Lee rises to top spot in women’s ODI batting rankings Mignon du Preez: 9 Runs: 111, HS: 65*, Ave: 111, 50s: 1

The veteran middle-order batter showed she still has a valuable role to play at next year’s World Cup. She would, though, have been disappointed not to haveO taken her team over the line in the fifth and final match of the series. Laura Wolvaardt: 8 Runs: 161, HS: 71*, Ave: 53.66, 50s: 2

The other half of South Africa’s potent opening partnership, Wolvaardt was brilliant in the first three matches with Lee. Unfortunately she missed out in the fourth match before sitting out the final game of the series. Dane van Niekerk: 8 Wickets: 8, Ave: 15.20, Eco: 2.38, BB: 3/23, Runs: 60, HS: 20, Ave: 30, 50s: 0.

Although probably light on runs during the ODI series, it was altogether a successful return to the national team for the Proteas skipper. Van Niekerk was particularly good with the ball by finishing as team’s highest wicket-taker with eight scalps. Ayabonga Khaka: 8 Wickets: 6, Ave: 8.66, Eco: 2.10, BB: 2/13

Khaka’s consistency is simply outstanding. The medium-pacer was at her best again as she kept the pressure on the Windies batters throughout with her accuracy. Was rested for the final two matches. ALSO READ: Ayabonga Khaka’s ’love’ for bowling has turned her into a househould name Marizanne Kapp: 8

Wickets: 5, Ave: 15.20, Eco: 3.04, BB: 3/24 A pillar of strength for the Proteas, Kapp ensures her starts well with the ball every game. Tazmin Brits: 7.5

Runs: 78, HS: 48, Ave: 39, 50s: 0 Afforded the opportunity to open the batting for the first time in ODIs, Brits showed her worth with two solid performances. Would have been bitterly disappointed to miss out on her maiden ODI fifty. Shabnim Ismail: 6.5

Wickets: 4, Ave: 24.75, Eco: 3.19, BB: 3/31 A relatively quiet series for “the fastest bowler in the world”, but a Player of the Match performance to clinch the series in the third ODI was a reminder of Ismail’s match-winning ability. ALSO READ: The Proteas Women’s pace attack will be their biggest threat in Windies series, says Shabnim Ismail

Nadine de Klerk: 6 Wickets: 4, Ave: 13.0, Eco: 3.25, BB: 3/33 Always hustling and bustling in, young De Klerk continues to make solid strides with a quality bowling performance in the final match of the series.

Sune Luus: 6 Wickets: 5, Ave: 18.40, Eco: 4.38, BB: 2/25, Runs 2, HS: 1, Ave 1. A middling series for the leg-spinning all-rounder. Might come under pressure going forward if she doesn’t play a more prominent role with either bat or ball.

Sinalo Jaftha: 6 Runs 44, HS: 28*, Ave: - Came in for the rested Trishy Chetty for the final two matches of the series and showed off her quality with two solid innings when the team was under pressure. Was also neat behind the stumps throughout.

Masabata Klaas: 6 Wickets: 2, Ave: 30.50, BB: 2/25, Eco: 3.58 Performed her role admirably, but could unfortunately not defend six runs in the Super Over.

Tumi Sekhukhune: 6 Wickets: 2, Ave: 59, BB: 2/32, Eco: 3.75 Solid performances from the 22-year-old seamer throughout the series.

Nonkululeko Mlaba: 6 Wickets: 1, Ave: 29, BB: 1/29, Eco: 3.6 Nondumiso Shangase: 6

Wickets: 0, Ave: 32, BB: 0/32, Eco: 3.20 Chloe Tryon: 5 Runs 13, HS: 12, Ave: 6.50, Wickets: 1, Ave: 58, BB: 1/40, Eco: 3.04

Not quite the return Tryon would have hoped for, as she struggled with both and ball. An economical return of 0/18 from her allotted 10 overs in the 4th ODI showed her fitness was improving though. Lara Goodall: 4 Runs 34, HS: 25*, Ave: 17