Proteas women looking forward to Irish tour, says coach Hilton Moreeng

Johannesburg — Proteas women’s coach Hilton Moreeng hopes that his players can transfer their recent good performances in T20 Leagues to the international stage as they embark on a lengthy tour to Ireland and England. Those players based in South Africa recently headed for Ireland on Sunday, ahead six match trip, that includes three T20 Internationals, the first of which will be played on Friday. While the squad lacks the household names like Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk and Lizelle Lee, it is still a strong one, with Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaart and Ayabonga Khaka fresh from playing in the Women’s T20 Challenge in India.

The only new face is Delmi Tucker, for whom there are big expectations. “She has been training with the squad when the players have been in South Africa,”: said Moreeng. “She has improved her all-round play and been scoring a lot of runs recently. We want to look at strengthening our middle order and she will be important in that regard.” The 21 year old, who also bowls off-spin, had a solid season for Western Province last summer, averaging 40 with the bat, in the CSA Women’s Provincial One-Day Top 6, making three half-centuries in the process. Moreeng said the major goals for the T20 matches, was to get players in tune for the Commonwealth Games, which will host a T20 womens event as part of its schedule from the end of July. “We haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket recently, we had just one series last season (against West Indies), so we want to get the combinations going again, and hopefully a few players will put their hands up and give us as selectors a headache.”

Wolvaardt, who made an 65 from 40 balls, Khaka and Luus were all involved in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge - a precursor many hope towards a full scale women’s IPL - on Saturday, and Moreeng is keen for them to bring the form they’ve had in that competition and the Fairbreak Invitational tournament that was held in Dubai earlier in May, with them to the Ireland series. “It was very good to see, they are senior players, we know what they are capable of and they showed that in India and in the Fastbreak series. Not only are they playing but they are adding value to their teams. Everyone has been playing around the world and now it’s important that we bring everything together and start seeing the performances in the green and gold,” said Moreeng. Besides the T20s, the Proteas will also play three ODIs, which will be part of the world championship qualifying cycle for the 2025 50-over World Cup. After Ireland, the players will head to England for a lengthier tour that besides the Commonwealth Games, will also include ODIs, more T20s and most intriguingly, a first Test for South Africa in eight years.

“I think it represents growth for the women’s game,” said Moreeng. “It’s definitely a very exciting opportunity, one that all the players have been looking forward to since it was announced.” As for Kapp, Sinalo Jaftha and Lee who are all missing the Irish portion of the tour with what Cricket SA described as respiratory illness, Moreeng said he was hopeful they would be back by the time the team goes to England. Van Niekerke, who missed the World Cup earlier this year with a fractured foot, is still undergoing rehab, and Moreeng was optimistic, that given the progress she is making, she could also be part of the England tour, although only at a later stage.

Momentum Proteas Squad for Ireland Tour: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt SCHEDULE:

T20 International Series (all matches start 5.50pm SA time): Friday, 03 June – 1st T20I – Ireland vs South Africa (Pembroke, Dublin) Monday, 06 June – 2nd T20I – Ireland vs South Africa (Pembroke, Dublin)

Wednesday, 08 June – 3rd T20I – Ireland vs South Africa (Pembroke, Dublin) One-Day International Series (all matches start 11.45am SA time): Saturday, 11 June – Ireland vs South Africa (Clontarf, Dublin)

Tuesday, 14 June – Ireland vs South Africa (Clontarf, Dublin) Friday, 17 June – Ireland vs South Africa (Clontarf¸ Dublin) @shockerhess