Proteas Women make strong social stance on eve of World Cup departure

Johannesburg — The Proteas will draw attention to what’s been termed South Africa’s ‘second pandemic’ when they take to the Wanderers for the fourth One-Day International against the West Indies, dressed in black. Violence against women and girls has been a scurge on this country with many suffering in silence and many other women simply ignored. It’s a situation that’s worsened in the Covid pandemic with helplines and aid organisations reporting significant increases in calls from frightened women who’ve been beaten and raped by men after the lockdowns started.

While there will be synics pointing to a mere gesture of wearing black, it is the fact that a national sports team, with a relatively high profile on the eve of departing for a World Cup, is doing so, that should be seen as significant. “To use our platform to draw attention to gender based violence is special,” said Mignon du Preez. Speak up and speak out 🗣️

Listen 👂

Educate 📖

Support 🤗



There is no excuse for abuse ❌ #SAWvWIW #BePartOfTheChange #EndBGV pic.twitter.com/4Dno0fVtw5 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 5, 2022 “To make people aware that unfortunately it happens around us all the time and even closer to home, there’s a lot of people, a family friend or someone you are not aware of, that this is happening to and this platform we have gives us the opportunity to put the spotlight on that.” For all of Sunday that reminder will be on the field and on TV screens. The cricket itself is secondary to such a critical social stance.

The fourth ODI will be a series decider, after rain washed out the first match, the West Indies won the second in a ‘super over,’ and the Proteas then emphatically triumphed in the third last Thursday. ALSO READ: Momentum Proteas support the battle against GBV with Black Day ODI against West Indies “We are a bit rusty in the first few games, I feel like from where we started, to where we played in the last game was special and that last match is the type of cricket we want to play,” said Du Preez.

South Africa’s bowlers have been outstanding once again even in the absence of one of their senior stars, Marizanne Kapp. Ayabonga Khaka, who usually plays second fiddle to the Kapp-Shabnim Ismail new ball combination, has stepped to the fore. A ‘five-for’ in the second match put her atop the wicket-taking chart in the series, with eight. Her length has been impeccable, as has been the movement she’s gotten off the Wanderers surface. “We know we have a world class bowling attack,” said Du Preez. Again that attack is likely to be South Africa’s primary weapon in Sunday’s match, and also at the World Cup with the triumvirate of Kapp, Ismail and Khaka, set tol make South Africa tough to be in New Zealand. Sunday’s match gives the opportunity for the batters to build on the confidence they showed Thursday. It is obviously good to have Laura Wolvaardt in form and showing a different side of herself, but Lara Goodall and Du Preez will be hoping for more time at the crease to build some momentum before boarding the plane for New Zealand.

Sunday’s match starts at 10am Squads: South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt