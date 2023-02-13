Proteas Women must get back to basics, says Chloe’ Tryon

Cape Town - The Proteas women might have stumbled in the opening match of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka, but Chloe Tryon insists that the South Africans will stick to their processes and return to basics when they face New Zealand today (7pm start). The Proteas faltered against Sri Lanka on Friday, losing the match by three runs in front of a raucous Newlands – a result that has put them on the immediate offensive in their matches ahead, starting with the White Ferns at Boland Park in Paarl.

Speaking ahead of the vital round-robin clash against New Zealand, Tryon addressed the team’s pitfalls in the first match, while also emphasising the importance of looking forward. In particular, the Proteas managed to restrict the island nation to 129/4 but then conspired against themselves with a weak chasing effort, slumping to 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs.w “It’s obviously a difficult game to lose the way we did,” Tryon said in a statement released by Cricket SA.

New day, new challenge at the #T20WorldCup



Catch the #MomentumProteas in action against New Zealand in Paarl at 19:00

"As a group, we try not to look into that too much. We've been a quality side, playing really good cricket. "As a batting unit, that one innings doesn't define us, so you have to kind of park it. It's just (about) doing the basics. "I just didn't feel as a batting unit we did the right things; no partnerships and no-one kind of putting up their hands.

ALSO READ: Nerves got in the way - Proteas keeper Sinalo Jafta after T20 World Cup loss “For us it’s just about making sure that we’re doing those basics right. “(It’s a) very important game against New Zealand coming up so we can’t take anyone lightly. It’s just important that we do the right things and let the result take care of itself,” the 29-year old added.

Ahead of today’s contest in Paarl, Tryon explained how experience and her leadership role within the squad has benefited her form with bat and ball. “I’ve been working really hard. I’ve been here for like 12, 13 years, it’s quite long, but (I am) just understanding my role a lot more and being a senior player, (I have) been able to take responsibility a lot more, not just with batting, but with bowling and leadership in the team. “I understand my role a lot more and I want to win many games with South Africa,” Tyron commented.