Proteas Women need to follow England example to turnaround troubled series

Johannesburg - Inexperience, the loss of the best player and a captain, who is out of form, are proving to be significant hurdles inhibiting the Proteas’s progress in England. Since crossing over from Ireland at the end of June, South Africa has yet to beat England, with the best result a draw in the once-off Test, courtesy of a sensational century from Marizanne Kapp and a gutsy last day stand from Tumi Sekhukhune, along with significant assistance from the bad weather. Since then, the weather has been akin to a furnace in England, and the Proteas’s performances levels - with the exception of a few individuals - have melted.

Thursday night saw them suffer their fourth consecutive defeat to England, and as was the case in the One-Day series, the difference between the two sides was big. England held the Proteas to just 111 runs - 55 of those were scored by Laura Wolvaardt - and they reached the target with 30 balls to spare. “You can see that they are playing a very attacking brand of cricket,” said South Africa’s vice-captain, Chloe Tryon. “You can see that the girls coming in have no fear and you (also) want to play that way. We have to take what they do into our game; play with greater intent and play freely, without any fear of failure.” That is easier said than done for the South Africans. Tryon, Wolvaardt and Kapp have carried the batting load over the course of the limited overs matches. Now Kapp has left the tour due to tragic circumstances with her family. “We’ve relied heavily on her during this tour, so her runs will definitely be missed,” said Wolvaardt.

Meanwhile Sune’ Luus, who’s struggling with an injured finger which has prevented her from bowling, is also battling a dreadful slump with the bat that has seen her score just 57 runs across six innings in the multi-format series. In addition the inexperienced players like Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall and on Thursday Anneke Bosch have found the going tough against the England bowlers. There’s a fine line for the Proteas to walk. The team’s management and even new Director of Cricket, Enoch Nkwe, know that a transition has to occur. Lizelle Lee’s shock retirement has hastened some aspects of that transition while the internal squad management hasn’t been helped by Dane’ Van Niekerk’s continued absence and now Kapp’s withdrawal from the tour. Lee’s are big shoes to fill, and Wolvaardt can’t be expected to carry the top order batting load by herself.

Both Tryon and Wolvaardt believe a more relaxed approach will prove beneficial. “Sometimes in T20 cricket especially the game can move really quickly, and before you know it, it is away from you and we need to take that extra second, to focus a bit and stay calmer,” said Wolvaardt. Tryon said England have set a good example for the Proteas’s young players to follow. “They just keep things simple. If (the ball) is in their area, they try to hit (for a boundary), if it’s not they’re trying to rotate strike. I think we overthink a little bit too much sometimes. If we can keep to a simple plan, things will go better for us,” Tryon explained. The second T20 match will be played in Worcester on Saturday starting at 3.30pm.

SQUADS: South Africa: Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Ayabonga Khaka, Maria Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus (capt), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Chloe Tryon, Mignon Du Preez, Laura Wolvaardt, Delmi Tucker England: Heather Knight, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Alice Capsey, Frey Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt, Bryony Smith.

