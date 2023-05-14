Proteas Women set to face world champions Australia Down Under

Cape Town - The Proteas Women will face off in a bilateral multi-format series against Australia from 27 January until 18 February 2024. Following a blockbuster match-up between South Africa and Australia during the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town, the two giants of the women’s game will go head-to-head once again, this time in two three-match T20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series before a first ever four-day Test match between the two nations.

The tour will begin with the T20I format, with the first two matches held at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on 27 and 28 January before the third clash is played at the Bellerive Oval in the city of Hobart on 30 January. These matches will help the Proteas and the reigning T20 World Cup champions prepare for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. The ODI series carries additional significance for both sides as they seek to earn crucial points in the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship campaign (2022-25) which forms part of the qualification pathway for the 2025 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India. The trio of 50-over matches will be shared by the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on 3 February as well as the North Sydney Oval in Sydney on 7 and 10 February.

“The trip ‘Down Under’, which is included in the first women’s cricket Future Tours Programme (FTP), will present the Proteas with elite competition during a pivotal phase ahead of the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September, as the team continue their storied journey near the top of the women’s game. “Following the success of the recent Women’s T20 World Cup held on home soil, it is without a doubt that the South African public and the global cricket fan at large is eagerly awaiting the next opportunity to witness world class women’s cricket and this tour goes a long way in delivering that,” Moseki added. The Proteas have suffered a string of high-profile retirements in recent months with star fast bowler Shabnim Ismail joining former captains Dane van Niekerk and Mignon du Preez, while Trisha Chetty and Lizelle Lee have also quit the international game.

Proteas Women Tour to Australia Women’s T20I Series in Australia: Saturday, 27 January 2024 – 1st T20I – Australia vs South Africa (Manuka Oval, Canberra)

Sunday, 28 January 2024 – 2nd T20I – Australia vs South Africa (Manuka Oval, Canberra) Tuesday, 30 January 2024 – 3rd T20I – Australia vs South Africa (Bellerive Oval, Hobart) Women’s ODI Series in Australia:

Saturday, 03 February 2024 – 1st ODI – Australia vs South Africa (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide) Wednesday, 07 February 2024 – 2nd ODI – Australia vs South Africa (North Sydney Oval, Sydney) Saturday, 10 February 2024 – 3rd ODI – Australia vs South Africa (North Sydney Oval, Sydney)