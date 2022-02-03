Proteas women win toss and bat in third must-win ODI against West Indies
Share this article:
Johannesburg - Sune Luus won the toss and chose to bat in the third One-Day International against the West Indies here on Thursday.
The Proteas made three changes to the side that lost the second match in a 'super over' with Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk and off-spinner Raisibe Notzakhe, who is playing her first ODI in four years, having had to remodel her action after being sanctioned by the ICC in 2018, all starting.
Those changes are in line with Luus's plans for the series to assess combinations, with an eye on the World Cup, which starts in one month's time in New Zealand.
The West Indies made just one change with veteran Anisa Mohammed, replacing Karishma Ramharack.
Sunday's final match is the 'Black ODI' to raise awareness about gender based violence in South Africa. The Proteas will be clad in an all black kit.
TEAMS
South Africa: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus (capt),Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Raisibe Ntozakhe
West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (capt), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams