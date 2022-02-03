Proteas women win toss and bat in third must-win ODI against West Indies

Johannesburg - Sune Luus won the toss and chose to bat in the third One-Day International against the West Indies here on Thursday.

The Proteas made three changes to the side that lost the second match in a 'super over' with Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk and off-spinner Raisibe Notzakhe, who is playing her first ODI in four years, having had to remodel her action after being sanctioned by the ICC in 2018, all starting.