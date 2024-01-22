Proteas Women’s all-rounder Chloe Tryon psyched for Australia tour

Proteas Women’s all-rounder, Chloe Tryon is thrilled to be back with the national team ahead of their eagerly awaited tour of Australia from Saturday to February 18 featuring a T20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series as well as the once-off Test match. The 29-year-old last appeared for South Africa in the team’s successful home tour against New Zealand in October last year, helping the Proteas secure a 2-1 ODI series win before drawing the rain-affected T20Is 1-1.

During her latest campaign for the Sydney Sixers in the 2023 Women’s Big Bash League, the explosive cricketer sustained a groin injury that ruled her out of the national side’s home-soil encounters against Bangladesh last month. Speaking ahead of the team’s first training session in Sydney, Tryon spoke about about returning to action and the thorough recovery process she underwent to be fit for the upcoming tour.

Eagerly anticipating Australia clash "It's been really good. I worked through the whole of December back home at the Wanderers. I got to work every single day to get my hip nice and strong. Everything's really good and I'm happy to be here and be cleared completely. I am really excited to be part of a big series," she said. Despite representing South Africa in 100 ODIs, with 1,748 runs and 44 wickets along with 91 T20I caps where she amassed 1,067 runs and 31 wickets, Tryon has only faced the Aussies on one occasion outside of ICC events, when the Proteas toured down under in 2016 for a bilateral white-ball tour.

Reflecting on her anticipation for the challenge that lies ahead, the experienced campaigner highlighted the love she has for the country, the excellent cricket facilities, and the thrill of playing against the current T20 and 50-over World Cup champions. "I love the area. I love the place. There are really good cricket facilities and you're playing the best in the world. It's been a while since we've had a series against them, so it's really exciting. A lot of youngsters are coming in with a lot of experience from the older ones. It's going to be a nice tour and a challenging one for us,” she noted. As a well-traveled cricketer and familiar with Australian conditions, Tryon shed light on what the team and viewers can expect from the team during the tour.

"Quality for sure. You're playing the number one team in the world. So obviously you want to be playing your best. We have to raise the bar a little bit more and make sure we're playing at 200%. We know they're going to come hard at us, especially with a T20 World Cup around the corner. It's going to be really good prep for us," Tryon explained.

‘All about game time’ When asked about her personal goal and the team’s targets on this tour, Tryon emphasised the importance of executing the right game plan, playing an ideal type of cricket, and ensuring excellence in all departments. "It's all about game time. It's been a while, with the last series I played being against New Zealand. We have to make sure that we're doing the right things, playing our own game, good brand of cricket, and making sure our fielding is on par. As you can see, Australia is a very strong side and they do well in the field. So we need to make sure in all departments we're firing," she stated. The mental aspect of the game was not overlooked, especially considering the challenge of facing an Australian side that the Proteas Women have not beaten in any format. Tryon highlighted the importance of staying calm and focusing on the present moment.