Proteas Women’s coach Hilton Moreeng hopes for more of the same in T20 Series

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – Proteas Women's coach Hilton Moreeng hopes his team can maintain the momentum they have gained on this tour in India in the upcoming T20 series. Moreeng's side created history this week when they thumped their hosts 4-1 in the ODI series – it was the Proteas Women's team first series success in India – and he hopes the confidence gained from this victory will filter through to the three T20's, starting on Saturday in Lucknow. “We are delighted to have beaten one of the best teams in the world in their own conditions,” Moreeng said. “Coming to the sub-continent is never easy, especially after coming here the last time and being beaten so badly. ALSO READ: 5 Reasons why the Proteas were successful in India “But we sat down as a group and reflected on what happened in 2019. There was a lot of soul searching and you can see how we came out here this time and raised our performances.

“The momentum is with us at the moment, going into the T20 series. We know we’re playing one of the very good sides when it comes to this format, and it’s going to be a very competitive one. It’s going to boil down to who wants it best.

“This is also an opportunity to continue growing in this format. It’s a format that we feel we’re getting better at every single game we play," the coach added.

The national women's team is certainly enjoying an upward curve after also defeating Pakistan in both the ODI and T20I series at home prior to leaving for the subcontinent.

A major part of this success has been the form of the fringe players such as Lara Goodall and Anneka Bosch, who have risen to the occasion in recent times.

ALSO READ: Mignon du Preez, Anne Bosch help Proteas put icing on India series win

“What is good for us now is that we’re starting to see different people putting up their hands. Which means the competition in the side becomes better,” said Moreeng.

“We’re starting to push in the right direction as a team, and you can see overall there have been good performances, since the Pakistan series. A lot of accolades have been achieved by different players, who have been doing well in the team. Which is good for us as management and the country.”

India and the Proteas will kick-off the T20 series on Saturday afternoon at 3:30pm (SA time) before completing a double-header weekend on Sunday, starting at the same time.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport