Proteas women’s global standing grows as Nadine de Klerk and Anneke Bosch join WBBL

CAPE TOWN - THE Proteas’ Women’s team global standing in the game continues to grow after fringe players Nadine de Klerk and Anneke Bosch were signed up by the Brisbane Heat for Australia’s Women’s Big Bash League next season. De Klerk, 21, is currently on tour with the Proteas in the West Indies and will return to Brisbane after playing nine matches for the Heat last year.

Bosch, meanwhile, will be making her maiden appearance in the WBBL. She is unfortunately not in the Caribbean due to suffering an ankle injury recently. "We were really impressed with Nadine and how she adapted and improved across the tournament, which was played in some pretty challenging conditions due to the strict bio-security regime we all had to follow," Heat coach Ashley Noffke said in a statement. ALSO READ: Proteas head to West Indies looking to build confidence ahead of ICC Cricket World Cup

"She's ultra-competitive and gives us another player who likes to get in and get the job done. She bowled well last season and did some unselfish work with the bat when it was needed. "Anneke impressed us with her composure as well as her ability. In all our dealings with her, and the scouting we did before signing her, her strengths are that she is a talented individual who also works hard to enhance the other players around her. " Bosch, who is relatively inexperienced at international level having only been capped 14 times across formats, caught the attention of the Heat scouts during an impressive display on the Proteas’ last tour of India.

ALSO READ: Dané van Niekerk back at the helm of Proteas ship ahead of Caribbean tour The all-rounder produced two strong performances at the top-of-the-order, striking consecutive half-centuries in the final ODI and opening T20I to claim the Player of the Match award on both occasions. The duo will join fellow South Africans Dané van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp (both Sydney Sixers), Shabnim Ismail (Sydney Thunder), Mignon du Preez (Melbourne Stars), Lizelle Lee (Melbourne Renegades), Chloe Tryon (Hobart Hurricanes) and Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers) at the WBBL.