Proteas women’s speedster Shabnim Ismail goes head-hunting at the Women's World Cup
Share this article:
Cape Town - The Proteas Women's team landed their first blow - literally - at the Women's World Cup on Sunday in New Zealand.
Opening bowler Shabnim Ismail, who is widely regarded as the fastest women's bowler in the world, struck Indian batter Smriti Mandhana on the head during the first warm-up game.
Mandhana was visibly shaken by Ismail's blow to the helmet. She continued batting after being assessed by the India team doctors before retiring an over and a half later after another assessment.
Fortunately Mandhana will be able to continue in the World Cup for India after an ICC report stated that she "felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident."
ALSO READ: Our hearts can’t take another close semi-final, says Proteas Women's captain Suné Luus
Despite Mandhana retiring India were still able to post 244/9 against the Proteas , courtesy of a century from Harmanpreet Kaur. Ayabonga Khaka was South Africa's best bowler of the day, finishing with figures of 3/23.
The Proteas replied strongly through half-centuries from captain Sune Luus (86) and Laura Wolvaardt (83) made highly composed half-centuries, but ultimately they fell two runs short.
South Africa' s final warm-up match will be against champions England on Wednesday.