Proteas women’s speedster Shabnim Ismail goes head-hunting at the Women's World Cup

Cape Town - The Proteas Women's team landed their first blow - literally - at the Women's World Cup on Sunday in New Zealand. Opening bowler Shabnim Ismail, who is widely regarded as the fastest women's bowler in the world, struck Indian batter Smriti Mandhana on the head during the first warm-up game.

Mandhana was visibly shaken by Ismail's blow to the helmet. She continued batting after being assessed by the India team doctors before retiring an over and a half later after another assessment. Fortunately Mandhana will be able to continue in the World Cup for India after an ICC report stated that she "felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident."